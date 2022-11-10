We have no hand in nullification of your primary election – Zamfara APC to PDP

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the claim that it collaborated with the federal and state governments to nullify the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election that produced Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.

The party claimed that the ousted former governorship candidate was too desperate to become the governor of the state.

According to a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, by the publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Dare was described as a banker and businessman who does not know the rules of politics.

“The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the state capital cancelled the main opposition PDP primary election due to irregularities and flagrant disregard to guiding rules of both the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and those of the party”, he added.

“It is in clear desperation to favor the recently ousted former flag bearer of the party in the state, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, that some people were bent on the unfair attitude leading to some aggrieved members (aspirants) going to court to seek redress by challenging the process that gave birth to Lawal Dare as the governorship candidate.

“Meanwhile, as politicians, the APC closely watched the scenario until the court finally ruled that the primary election has been nullified and that the party should not present any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“Naturally, the PDP went berserk, accusing the court, which is a federal government institution and both the APC and Zamfara government for their misery.

“A purported, non-existent ‘media office’ of the Dauda Lawal Dare campaign organization with no signatory claimed that the judgement was a ‘distraction strategy,’ supposedly by the federal government court and the APC in the state.

“Most disheartening was the reference to the APC as being behind an internal matter of the PDP and also the underlying attack on the APC that the PDP has “resolved to rescue Zamfara State from the shackles of clueless ness and poverty brought about by the ruling APC,’ and so on.

“We wish to caution the PDP against such unwholesome statements directed at the APC and Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as we will not condone such in the future.”

According to the statement, the PDP should go home and lick its wounds or take further legal action against its members that went to court seeking redress and stop joining issues with the APC.