Why Akpabio will not be elected as Senate President – Bwala

An aide of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded February 25 election, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President.

Bwala gave this hint on Monday in a post via his Twitter handle.

InfoStride News recalls that Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, had been penciled down by his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to become the Senator President.

He is currently facing opposition from the likes of Senators, Ali Ndume, Orji Uzor Kalu, Jibrin Barau, amongst others.

However, Bwala claimed that “the cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick.”

He wrote, “Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President. The cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick. It is not motivated by religion, but regional and as well as the revenge of the coalition of all foes. Most of the senators following him are not with him.”