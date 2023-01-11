Zamfara: APC, PDP trade words over destruction of campaign vehicles

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned in strong terms the alleged destruction of its campaign vehicles and other public properties by thugs during the party’s rally on Monday.

The party lamented that the rally embarked upon by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State on Monday caused a lot of damages to the State through thuggery activities.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, the State capital, the publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau said the coming of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare into the State made thugs to unleash terror attacks on innocent citizens and properties.

“This was manifested on Monday when the PDP thugs blocked a vehicle that had Governor Matawalle’s laminated pictures, destroyed it before setting it ablaze.

“One of the arsonists, Yusuf Aminu said he did what he did following the specific instruction by the PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare on them to burn all APC logo carrying vehicles in the State.

“The suspect, Yusuf Aminu from Gangaren ‘Yar Rumfa of Gusau area through a video clip told the police he committed the act to the satisfaction of his candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare.

“We at the APC have always been calling for calm so that peace will reign but this is sadly going too far and being viewed as a sign of weaknesses of the highest order.

“We want to sound a serious and categorical warning that what just happened should be the last time that the PDP or any of its sponsored miscreants would do this to us,” he claimed.

But when contacted on phone, the State PDP chairman, Hon. Mukhtar Lugga said that the APC was just looking for a soft landing as it was very clear that the ruling party had failed the people.

According to him, “PDP is not the problem of the State but APC,” stressing that the rally was very peaceful and that their supporters have been warned to always be law abiding.

He stated that it was very possible that the APC leaders could destroy their own properties and fix the blame on the innocent PDP members.

“They can fabricate lies to draw sympathy from the people as they know that the people will revolt against the party through the ballot box. They are just punishing Innocent people to get sympathy votes”, he said.