2023: Benue Will Vote PDP Than It Did In 2019 – Ayu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu says the people of Benue State, particularly Gboko Local Government, will vote for the party in 2023 more than it did in 2019 elections.

Dr Ayu spoke Monday, 27th December, 2021, at his Gboko residence when he hosted party faithful from the 17 council wards of the local government to a Christmas celebration.

He stated that the party under his leadership was being repositioned for more membership drive and victory in more states and the national level, stressing, however, that violence should be eschewed at all times.

In a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom charged the people of Gboko to champion the course of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria.

He stated that as the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation, more developmental projects will be executed in Gboko, pointing out that recently, more roads and electrification projects were approved for the area.

While applauding the decision of the National Chairman to celebrate Christmas with people of his immediate local government, the Governor described Dr Ayu as someone who has what it takes to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, acknowledged the transformation in Gboko by the Ortom administration, saying 2023 looks good as their only problem before now, Rt Hon John Dyegh has already joined the PDP.

On his part, former Speaker Pro-Tempore, Chief Terngu Tsegba, described Senator Ayu and Governor Ortom as true democrats who will allow the people’s will prevail at the primaries which will engender massive support for the PDP.