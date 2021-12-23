2023: PDP Will Win Presidency, Control States, National Assembly – Iyorchia Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu has declared that the party will win the presidential election in 2023.

Ayu also declared that the PDP will control states and the National Assembly in 2023.

He spoke at the flag-off of the Oyigbo-Okoloma Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State, yesterday.

The PDP Chairman applauded Wike and the governors on the platform of the party for their developmental strides in their states.

“PDP is prepared to expand its base not only in control of states, but in control of the National Assembly and, ultimately, also the return to the villa in Abuja where we shall put a president of PDP extraction,” Ayu said