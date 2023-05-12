Arsenal Should Not Sign Declan Rice For $150M – Gilberto Silva

Arsenal should not pay £120 million for West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, Gilberto Silva has said. He recently warned that the $150m asking price sounds very high for any club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the price tag might make more sense for star strikers and popular goalscorers, but it does not make much sense for a midfielder to cost that high.

Silva added that he is not 100% convinced that the CM is the first position Mikel has to strengthen first in the summer.

His words, “Normally you see this sort of price for strikers, not central midfielders. It feels quite high, even though there is no doubting the quality of the player, but it does feel like a very high price. When you compare him to other players who play in a similar position and have moved for big money, he offers a different perception and the price is totally different. Ultimately, it will all depend on the needs of the market.”

“There have been some rumours about Arsenal before, but they seem to be increasing again. I’m not 100% convinced this is the first position Mikel is going to strengthen first, but he is a really strong candidate. He has done so well at West Ham; I’ve watched their last few games and he has shown exactly why people are talking about him so highly. It’s not going to be an easy transfer because of the high price, but the market is crazy nowadays – you have to pay expensive fees for good players. Declan Rice is ready for a big move, he has given a massive contribution to West Ham, so let’s wait and see what happens in the transfer market. West Ham are more than entitled to listen to offers for their player in the market, it won’t be only Arsenal trying to sign him in the window.”