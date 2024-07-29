Governor Alex Otti Warns Against Potential Violence in Planned National Protest

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has expressed concerns that the upcoming national protest could turn violent, endangering the poor, weak, and vulnerable in society.

In a Tuesday morning broadcast to the people of Abia, Governor Otti appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other community figures to counsel against violence.

He advised Abian youths to exercise restraint and engage leaders with a charter of demands, assuring them that his administration will protect the people from harm and destruction.

Otti acknowledged Nigerians’ right to protest against adverse conditions but warned that the good intentions of the original organizers could be undermined if fifth columnists and hoodlums hijack the demonstration to incite chaos.

Highlighting his administration’s investment in infrastructure in Aba and Umuahia, Otti emphasized the importance of protecting these developments from being destroyed by potential unrest.

He stressed that Abia needs peace and sustained development, not chaos.

The governor also noted that some federal economic policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, have not yet yielded the intended results.

He appealed to the youths to pursue peaceful means to address their grievances rather than resorting to violence.

Otti further mentioned that Abia state civil servants have received the April tranche of the Wage Award as promised by his administration, among other commitments, and pleaded with Abia residents to shun violence.