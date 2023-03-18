    Login
    Governorship election: Live results across Polling Units in Kwara

    Politics

    As results from Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections trickle in, voters in Kwara State await who would emerge winners and losers.

    Kwara State Map

    On the governorship election, the incumbent Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazah of the All Progressives Party, Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, others scramble for the 1,407,400 registered voters in the state.

    Governor AbdulRazaq wins Polling Unit

    Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

    The governor, who voted in his Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole Ward in Ilorin West, polled 243 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, who scored 58 voters.

