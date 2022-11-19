Haaland Must Be Protected From Fake News – Rafaela Pimenta

Erling Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta has come out to suggest that her client must be protected from rumours about his release clause at Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a fact that if his representatives say nothing, something is interpreted, same way misinterpretation gets to be the case if they are vocal as well.

Rafaela added that she understands the attention surrounding Haaland, but she hopes for the untrue rumours to be toned down.

His words, “You have to do it [ask the question about the release clause] and it is very interesting. If we don’t say anything, surely something is interpreted and if we say something, too. As a lawyer, I know that I can’t say anything, but I also know that if I don’t say it, they will say it.”

“It’s a very nice thing [the rumours], but I hope there aren’t too many. I understand the attention, the curiosity that arouses. It’s the novelty. Curiosity is normal, but I hope with Erling, when there are no things to say, they don’t make them up. This is something that is happening. They look for easy clicks. There is exaggerated news.”

“Haaland must be protected from this situation because he is a very young boy who still has to grow up. Everything is news around him, but it has to be because of his goals and his way of playing. I don’t want other things to come.”