I’m Not Emotionally Attached To Tottenham – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to call Tottenham his only former club that he has no emotional attachment to. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the reason he has no deep feeling towards Spurs might be because he coached there when the stadium was empty amid the COVID controversy.

He added that Daniel Levy did not also make any effort to ensure the bond between club and manager grew.

His words, “I hope my words are not misinterpreted, but the only club in my career I don’t still have a deep feeling for is Tottenham. Perhaps because during the period that I coached the club the stadium was empty due to Covid and because President [Daniel] Levy did not give me much. In all other clubs, there has always been a solid bond because people are not stupid. It’s not about winning or losing. Fans understand that I fight for them every day. In my case, I am Romanista, Madridista and Interista and it’s a mutual thing. I will forever be tied to Roma and the other clubs I’ve coached.”

On his future at Roma, “I don’t like to speak before games, I like to play. Unfortunately, we can’t play a final every week. I am not thinking about myself. We want to play and we’ll be there on Wednesday.”