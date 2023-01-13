Kai Havertz Led The Line Well Vs Fulham, Aubameyang Wasn’t Needed – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to explain why he snubbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when making substitutions during the defeat at Fulham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply decided to keep Kai Havertz on the pitch because the German was leading the line and winning challenges all through the match.

Potter added that he also needed Hakim Ziyech and Carney Chukwuemeka to break from wide while Conor Gallagher broke from the centre.

His words, “We had a back five and felt we should go to a 4-4-1 and keep Kai [Havertz] on because I felt he was leading the line and winning challenges and duels. We wanted to use Hakim [Ziyech] and Carney [Chukwuemeka] to break from wide and Conor [Gallagher] to break from the centre because you know you’re going to get driven back a bit. So that was the thinking.”