Marry A Man Who Will Complete You – Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has come out to share a heartwarming story of how she counseled and prayed for a lady who had been single for a long time to find a good partner. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the lady in question reached out to her seeking advice on how to find a good partner, and she simply she prayed for her while counseling the woman on how to attract the right kind of man.

Anita then urged her followers to ensure they marry a man who completes them and makes them happy.

Her words, “Marry who you choose, Marry who you’re happy with, Marry who completes you Shallom … I was counseling a Girl the other Day ,she said mama “Please pray for me to marry a good man ✍️.”

“I did and today she’s married hallelujah ✅ Next week I’m gona be praying for the singles. It’s your Turn Shallom !! For as many as believe so shall they receive Amen 💙”

WOW.

