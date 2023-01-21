PDP desires overthrow of Uzodinma – Imo Govt tells FG

The Imo State government has asked the federal government to ignore the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as its desire is to overthrow Governor Hope Uzodinma in a violent manner instead of facing elections.

It accused the Imo State Chapter of the PDP of plotting to truncate democracy in the state by calling for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Reacting to a press conference by the PDP that the federal government should declare a state of emergency in Imo should insecurity persist, the government blamed the party for the security breaches due it its bitterness over the loss of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Government said the PDP has been a sore loser bent on rocking the boat after it was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2020.

It noted that the suggestion by the PDP was a smokescreen to cover its real intention of destabilizing the state with a view to stopping the 2023 election.

“The Imo PDP has never hidden its unpatriotic desire to truncate the democratically elected Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma,” the statement averred.

“They sponsored and contrived insecurity in the state to make the state ungovernable, as they had vowed after they were lawfully booted out of office,” it further noted.

The government said it has been working assiduously to contain the situation which has not spiralled out of control.

It disclosed that contrary to the claims of the PDP, the government has not been intimidating the opposition, pointing out that both the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates had campaigned in the state without any untoward incident.

The statement avowed that the PDP is afraid of contesting the upcoming elections because it knows that it can never defeat the APC.

The Imo State Government further noted that the PDP has been suffering a self-inflicted internal crisis such that the party is almost dead.