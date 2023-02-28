Presidential election: IPAC backs INEC’s continuation of results collation

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has backed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to continue collating Saturday’s presidential elections results.

The council’s chairman, Yabaji Sani, revealed the position during Tuesday’s resumption of the INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Sani said the personal interest of politicians should not be allowed to truncate the nation’s democratic process.

“Nigerians and indeed Nigerians are very resilient people; we should applaud Nigeria’s journey so far in Democracy. We should summon the courage and determination to continue this critical process.

“My members are here to encourage you to go ahead with this process to ensure that it is concluded well so that some of our members can seek redress when necessary,” he said.