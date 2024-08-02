Sanwo-Olu Commends Peaceful Protest in Lagos, Urges Return to Normalcy

The Lagos State Government has closely monitored today’s protests in various parts of the state and commended the peaceful conduct of Lagosians.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his satisfaction, noting that this exemplifies the spirit of the state.

“We have also noticed the slowdown of business in some parts of the state, perhaps due to fears that hooligans and architects of anarchy might impose their evil designs on us and disrupt our harmony.

Thankfully, that did not happen. To a large extent, Lagosians have chosen to embrace peace and shun the path of destruction while expressing their views and exercising their constitutional right to protest,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor acknowledged the message of the protest, which highlighted hunger in the land. He reassured that the Federal Government is taking steps to address the situation, including opening the National Grains Reserve and suspending import duties on food items. These measures aim to alleviate the current food shortage and reduce high prices.

The state government will collaborate with food distributors to ensure citizens benefit from these price reductions.

On a state level, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised the return of popular Sunday Markets with a 25% discount on all major food items. Additionally, the Medical Outreach, which provided free treatment to thousands of residents, will also return, with logistics currently being finalized.

“The governor reiterated that all expectant women will continue to enjoy free delivery in state hospitals, and the 25% fare reduction on all state transport facilities will be maintained, along with other measures to ease the burden on Lagosians during these challenging times.

“Considering all the Federal and State Governments have done, all lovers of peace will agree that it is time the protesters called off their action. Their voice has been heard – loud and clear,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor also commended the professional conduct of security agencies, including the Lagos State Police Command, the Department of State Services, the Military, the Civil Defence, Neighbourhood Watch, community leaders, religious leaders, and resident associations, for ensuring that peace was maintained.

“We will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that our state remains peaceful and a beacon of hope for all,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged Lagosians to go about their businesses without fear, assuring them that security agents will ensure the safety and smooth operation of businesses.

Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information & Strategy