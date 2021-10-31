    Login
    We Are Taking Back Nigeria From APC – PDP Chairman, Ayu

    Politics

    Iyorchia Ayu, the newly elected National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the party is ready to take back power from the All Progressives congress, APC.

    Iyorchia Ayu
    

    Ayu said this after he emerged as the Party’s new chairman in the early hours of Sunday at the national convention in Abuja.

    Ayu giving quit notice to the APC said: “The PDP is back. We are determined. The other one is a contraption.

    “PDP did it before, we will do it again. This is a quit notice to the other party. We are taking back the country. We will develop the country.”

    The PDP chairman promised to unite Nigeria and move the country ahead.

    “In two weeks time, you will see the power that will come back in PDP in every state. A small group of people decided to divide Nigeria. We will unite the country and move ahead to develop this country,” Ayu said.

