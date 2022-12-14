We’ll Keep Respecting Fiorentina Amid Transfer Rumors Surrounding Amrabat – Agent

Morocco midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat is not considering leaving Fiorentina despite interest from other clubs amid his starring role at the World Cup, his agent has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Fiorentina is enjoying the player’s qualities right now, and he’ll keep respecting his current club amid recent transfer rumors.

Amrabat added that Fiorentina deserves the faith because they decided to bet on Amrabat instead of redeeming Torreira.

His words, “Fiorentina are enjoying his qualities now, given that last year [his position] was a bit covered by Lucas Torreira,”

“We have received many phone calls for him, but we respect the choices Fiorentina are making. They decided to bet on him and not to redeem Torreira, even if they could have played together. The calls are nice, but we have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina, in addition to the long contract that binds him to the Viola. Despite playing in a lower European competition (Europa Conference League), they are a very respectable club.”